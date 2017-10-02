SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF (JNK) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.16

SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF (NYSE:JNK) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1566 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd.

SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF (NYSE JNK) traded up 0.02% during trading on Monday, hitting $37.17. The stock had a trading volume of 8,741,841 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.01. SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF has a 1-year low of $35.05 and a 1-year high of $37.46.

About SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

