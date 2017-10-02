Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Mast Therapeutics (SVRA) Stock Price

Media headlines about Mast Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SVRA) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Mast Therapeutics earned a news impact score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 45.7204637126758 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Mast Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SVRA) opened at 9.35 on Monday. The firm’s market capitalization is $226.30 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day moving average of $6.05. Mast Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $16.23.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SVRA shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Mast Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mast Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Mast Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC started coverage on Mast Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

About Mast Therapeutics

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

