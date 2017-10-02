Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Heat Biologics (HTBX) Share Price

News headlines about Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Heat Biologics earned a daily sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 47.032579956385 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

Get Heat Biologics Inc alerts:

Shares of Heat Biologics (HTBX) opened at 0.6531 on Monday. Heat Biologics has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $3.35. The company’s market capitalization is $23.37 million. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.67.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HTBX shares. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heat Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Heat Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heat Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 10th. Finally, Griffin Securities assumed coverage on shares of Heat Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.25 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.67.

WARNING: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/somewhat-positive-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-heat-biologics-htbx-share-price.html.

Heat Biologics Company Profile

Heat Biologics, Inc is a development-stage company focused on developing allogeneic, off-the-shelf cellular therapeutic vaccines to combat a range of cancers. The Company is an immuno-oncology company, which focuses on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, such as Immune Pan-Antigen Cytotoxic Therapy (ImPACT) and Combination Pan-Antigen Cytotoxic Therapy (ComPACT).

Receive News & Ratings for Heat Biologics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heat Biologics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.