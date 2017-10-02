Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Gladstone Capital (GLAD) Stock Price

Headlines about Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Gladstone Capital earned a news impact score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the investment management company an impact score of 46.6051776218213 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Shares of Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) opened at 9.50 on Monday. Gladstone Capital has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $10.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.42 and its 200 day moving average is $9.60.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 63.98%. The company had revenue of $9.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 million. On average, analysts predict that Gladstone Capital will post $0.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.84%. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is 62.22%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GLAD. National Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Gladstone Capital in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wedbush began coverage on Gladstone Capital in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.40 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Gladstone Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.53.

In other news, President Robert L. Marcotte purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.22 per share, for a total transaction of $36,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 370,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,418,038.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, operating as a business development company (BDC). The objectives of the Company are to achieve and grow current income by investing in debt securities of established businesses that it believes will provide stable earnings and cash flow to pay expenses, make principal and interest payments on its outstanding indebtedness and make distributions to stockholders that grow over time, and to provide its stockholders with long-term capital appreciation in the value of its assets by investing in equity securities of established businesses that it believes can grow over time to permit it to sell its equity investments for capital gains.

