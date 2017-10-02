Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Antero Resources Corporation (AR) Stock Price

News headlines about Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Antero Resources Corporation earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the oil and natural gas company an impact score of 45.626679686933 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

AR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Antero Resources Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Cowen and Company set a $25.00 price objective on Antero Resources Corporation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wolfe Research lowered Antero Resources Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Scotiabank set a $27.00 target price on Antero Resources Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Antero Resources Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.44.

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) opened at 19.90 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 462.79 and a beta of 0.96. Antero Resources Corporation has a 1-year low of $18.23 and a 1-year high of $28.30.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Antero Resources Corporation had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $736.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Antero Resources Corporation will post $0.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Antero Resources Corporation news, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 3,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $77,781.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Antero Resources Corporation Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation is an oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil properties located in the Appalachian Basin. The Company’s segments include the exploration, development and production of natural gas, NGLs and oil; gathering and processing; water handling and treatment, and marketing of excess firm transportation capacity.

