Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Toll Brothers (TOL) Stock Price

News stories about Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Toll Brothers earned a daily sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the construction company an impact score of 45.7310288443927 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America Corporation upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

Shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE TOL) opened at 41.47 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.88. Toll Brothers has a 12-month low of $26.65 and a 12-month high of $41.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.49.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.19. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post $3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.90%.

In related news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 12,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $515,613.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,149 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,535.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $284,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 110,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,180,929.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,555 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,481. Company insiders own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc is engaged in designing, building, marketing, selling and arranging financing for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities. The Company operates through two segments: Traditional Home Building and Toll Brothers City Living (City Living). Within the Traditional Home Building segment, it operates in five geographic segments in the United States: the North, consisting of Connecticut, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey and New York; the Mid-Atlantic, consisting of Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania and Virginia; the South, consisting of Florida, North Carolina and Texas; the West, consisting of Arizona, Colorado, Nevada and Washington, and California.

