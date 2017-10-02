Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Luxottica Group SpA (LUX) Share Price

News stories about Luxottica Group SpA (NYSE:LUX) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Luxottica Group SpA earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 44.4674541679425 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

LUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Luxottica Group SpA from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Luxottica Group SpA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Luxottica Group SpA (NYSE:LUX) traded up 0.41% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,483 shares. Luxottica Group SpA has a one year low of $44.85 and a one year high of $62.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.69.

About Luxottica Group SpA

Luxottica Group S.p.A. is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the design, manufacture and distribution of fashion, luxury, sport and performance eyewear. The Company operates through two segments: manufacturing and wholesale distribution, and retail distribution. Through its manufacturing and wholesale distribution operations, the Company is engaged in design, manufacturing, wholesale distribution and marketing of brands and designer lines of prescription frames and sunglasses, as well as of performance optics products.

