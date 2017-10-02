Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Susquehanna Bancshares (SUSQ) Share Price

Media stories about Susquehanna Bancshares (NASDAQ:SUSQ) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Susquehanna Bancshares earned a media sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the bank an impact score of 44.5859600786802 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Susquehanna Bancshares (SUSQ) remained flat at $14.20 during trading on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.34 and its 200 day moving average is $13.75. Susquehanna Bancshares has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $14.64.

Susquehanna Bancshares Company Profile

Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its business operations primarily through its commercial bank subsidiary, Susquehanna Bank, and other subsidiaries in the mid-Atlantic region to provide a range of retail and commercial banking and financial products and services.

