Somewhat Negative Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Dynatronics Corporation (DYNT) Share Price

Media coverage about Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT) has been trending somewhat negative on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Dynatronics Corporation earned a media sentiment score of -0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the medical equipment provider an impact score of 47.1986047682748 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Dynatronics Corporation (DYNT) traded up 1.3569% on Monday, reaching $2.2932. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,318 shares. The stock’s market cap is $8.45 million. Dynatronics Corporation has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $3.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.80.

Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.15). Dynatronics Corporation had a negative net margin of 5.47% and a negative return on equity of 88.57%. The firm had revenue of $11.17 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Dynatronics Corporation will post ($0.17) EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DYNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynatronics Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. ValuEngine cut Dynatronics Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th.

About Dynatronics Corporation

Dynatronics Corporation is a manufacturer and distributor of physical medicine products. The Company’s products include a line of medical equipment for physical medicine applications, including therapy devices, medical supplies and soft goods, treatment tables and rehabilitation equipment. Its products are used by physical therapists, chiropractors, sports medicine practitioners, podiatrists, physicians and other physical medicine professionals.

