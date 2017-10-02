Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) Stock Price

News articles about RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. RiceBran Technologies earned a coverage optimism score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 45.0474090879802 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) traded down 0.77% during trading on Monday, hitting $1.29. 5,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s market cap is $17.43 million. RiceBran Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.93.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 million. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 18.06% and a negative return on equity of 241.74%. Analysts expect that RiceBran Technologies will post ($0.41) earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RiceBran Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RiceBran Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th.

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile

RiceBran Technologies is a human food ingredient, functional food ingredient, packaged functional food and animal nutrition company. The Company is focused on processing and marketing of nutrient dense products derived from raw rice, an underutilized by-product of the rice milling industry. The Company has two operating segments.

