Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom (TEO) Share Price

News stories about Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom (NYSE:TEO) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom earned a daily sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the utilities provider an impact score of 45.7794165702566 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom (NYSE TEO) opened at 30.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.89 and its 200 day moving average is $25.90. Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom has a 1-year low of $17.04 and a 1-year high of $32.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.43.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TEO shares. TheStreet raised Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom from a “c+” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America Corporation upgraded Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc lowered Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

About Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom

Telecom Argentina SA provides fixed-line telecommunications services in Argentina, and also provides other telephone-related services, such as international long-distance service, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing and Internet services. The Company’s segments include Fixed Telecommunications Services (Fixed Services), Personal Mobile Telecommunications Services (Personal Mobile Services) and Nucleo Mobile Telecommunications Services (Nucleo Mobile Services).

