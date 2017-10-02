Media coverage about ZAIS Group Holdings (NASDAQ:ZAIS) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ZAIS Group Holdings earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the asset manager an impact score of 45.930636080599 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of ZAIS Group Holdings (NASDAQ:ZAIS) opened at 3.65 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.33. The stock’s market cap is $52.85 million. ZAIS Group Holdings has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $5.18.

Get ZAIS Group Holdings Inc. alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of ZAIS Group Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect ZAIS Group Holdings (ZAIS) Stock Price” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-zais-group-holdings-zais-stock-price.html.

In related news, major shareholder Neil P. Ramsey sold 6,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $26,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ZAIS Group Holdings

HF2 Financial Management Inc, formerly H2 Financial Management Inc, is a blank check company. The Company focuses on companies operating in the financial services industry.

Receive News & Ratings for ZAIS Group Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZAIS Group Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.