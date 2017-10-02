News stories about SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. SigmaTron International earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the technology company an impact score of 47.3469760366888 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ SGMA) opened at 8.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.46. The stock has a market cap of $35.15 million, a PE ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 0.64. SigmaTron International has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $8.70.

Get SigmaTron International Inc. alerts:

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 12th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $71.22 million during the quarter. SigmaTron International had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 0.61%.

WARNING: “Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect SigmaTron International (SGMA) Share Price” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-sigmatron-international-sgma-share-price.html.

SigmaTron International Company Profile

SigmaTron International, Inc is a provider of electronic manufacturing service (EMS), which includes printed circuit board assemblies, and assembled (box-build) electronic products. The Company also provides services to its customers, including automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement; manufacturing and test engineering support, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

Receive News & Ratings for SigmaTron International Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaTron International Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.