Smithfield Trust Co. Acquires 170 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)

Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the second quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 5,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.7% in the first quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 2,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. TheStreet raised United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.27.

In related news, insider James J. Barber sold 3,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.85, for a total transaction of $394,182.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan Gershenhorn sold 17,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.10, for a total transaction of $2,019,455.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE UPS) opened at 120.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.04 and its 200 day moving average is $109.26. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.12 and a 12 month high of $120.44. The company has a market cap of $103.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 0.88.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 417.18% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post $6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc (UPS) is a package delivery company. The Company is a provider of global supply chain management solutions. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package operations, International Package operations, and Supply Chain & Freight operations. As of December 31, 2016, the Company delivered packages in over 220 countries and territories.

