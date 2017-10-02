Smith & Nephew SNATS (SNN) versus RTI Surgical (RTIX) Head to Head Contrast

RTI Surgical (NASDAQ: RTIX) and Smith & Nephew SNATS (NYSE:SNN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get RTI Surgical Inc. alerts:

70.0% of RTI Surgical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.4% of Smith & Nephew SNATS shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of RTI Surgical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Smith & Nephew SNATS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RTI Surgical and Smith & Nephew SNATS’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RTI Surgical $279.95 million 0.96 $15.45 million ($0.38) -11.97 Smith & Nephew SNATS $4.68 billion 3.41 $1.32 billion N/A N/A

Smith & Nephew SNATS has higher revenue and earnings than RTI Surgical.

Profitability

This table compares RTI Surgical and Smith & Nephew SNATS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RTI Surgical -6.53% 2.07% 0.94% Smith & Nephew SNATS N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for RTI Surgical and Smith & Nephew SNATS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RTI Surgical 0 0 0 0 N/A Smith & Nephew SNATS 0 4 2 0 2.33

Dividends

Smith & Nephew SNATS pays an annual dividend of $0.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. RTI Surgical does not pay a dividend. Smith & Nephew SNATS has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

RTI Surgical has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smith & Nephew SNATS has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Smith & Nephew SNATS beats RTI Surgical on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RTI Surgical

RTI Surgical, Inc. is engaged in producing orthopedic and other surgical implants that repair and promote the natural healing of human bone and other human tissues. The Company uses natural tissues, metals and synthetics process to produce its products. The Company’s business primarily consists of six categories, such as spine, sports medicine, ortho fixation, bone graft substitutes and general orthopedic (BGS and general orthopedic), dental and surgical specialties. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissue, including bone, cartilage, tendon, ligament, fascia lata, pericardium, sclera and dermal tissue, and bovine and porcine animal tissue in producing allograft and xenograft implants utilizing BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes, and manufactures metal and synthetic implants for distribution to hospitals and surgeons. The Company distributes its implants and services in approximately 50 states and in over 45 countries across the world.

About Smith & Nephew SNATS

Smith & Nephew plc is a medical technology company. The Company is engaged in developing, manufacturing, marketing and selling medical devices and services. Its products and services include Sports Medicine Joint Repair, Arthroscopic Enabling Technologies (AET), Trauma & Extremities, Other Surgical Businesses, Knee Implants, Hip Implants, Advanced Wound Care, Advanced Wound Bioactives and Advanced Wound Devices. The Sports Medicine Joint Repair franchise offers surgeons a range of instruments, technologies and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, including the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip and shoulder. The AET franchise offers an array of minimally invasive surgery-enabling systems and devices. The Trauma & Extremities franchise supports healthcare professionals with solutions used by surgeons to stabilize severe fractures, correct bone deformities, treat arthritis and heal soft tissue complications.

Receive News & Ratings for RTI Surgical Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTI Surgical Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.