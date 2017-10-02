Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) Shares Bought by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,285 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invictus RG purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. WFG Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 1,155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 551.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,342 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) traded up 0.4038% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $102.3115. 339,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.42. The company has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.7513 and a beta of 0.89. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.65 and a 52 week high of $112.11.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $900.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.58 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 27.86%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post $6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Liam Griffin sold 2,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $260,947.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,039,791.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christine King sold 3,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total value of $395,768.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,591.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,371 shares of company stock valued at $1,505,093. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Vetr upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $114.47 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Argus started coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.82.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions Inc designs, develops, manufactures and markets semiconductor products, including intellectual property. The Company’s analog semiconductors are connecting people, places, and things, spanning a number of new and unimagined applications within the automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet and wearable markets.

