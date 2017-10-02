Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Finds

Press coverage about Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ:SIRI) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sirius XM Holdings earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 46.4388271240497 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Vetr upgraded Sirius XM Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.18 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sirius XM Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (up from $5.65) on shares of Sirius XM Holdings in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America Corporation restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Sirius XM Holdings in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on shares of Sirius XM Holdings in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ SIRI) opened at 5.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.58 and a 200-day moving average of $5.29. The company has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 1.08. Sirius XM Holdings has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $5.89.

Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Sirius XM Holdings had a net margin of 15.47% and a negative return on equity of 99.07%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Sirius XM Holdings’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings will post $0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Holdings Company Profile

Sirius XM Radio Inc broadcasts its music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels in the United States on a subscription fee basis through its two satellite radio systems. Subscribers can also receive certain of its music and other channels over the Internet, including through applications for mobile devices.

