News stories about Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Sino-Global Shipping America earned a coverage optimism score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the transportation company an impact score of 47.4238349252399 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern’s scoring:

Get Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. alerts:

Sino-Global Shipping America (SINO) opened at 3.07 on Monday. Sino-Global Shipping America has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $14.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day moving average of $2.96. The firm has a market cap of $31.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 3.27.

Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Sino-Global Shipping America had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 33.17%. The company had revenue of $4.63 million during the quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Sino-Global Shipping America (SINO) Receives News Sentiment Rating of 0.16” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/sino-global-shipping-america-sino-receives-news-sentiment-rating-of-0-16.html.

In other Sino-Global Shipping America news, CEO Lei Cao sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total value of $58,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,475,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,292,366.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tuo Pan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $43,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,800 shares in the company, valued at $101,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $158,700 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

About Sino-Global Shipping America

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. is a non-asset-based global shipping and freight logistic integrated solution provider. The Company provides solutions and value added services to its customers in the shipping and freight logistic chain sector. The Company’s segments include Shipping Agency and Ship Management Services; Shipping & Chartering Services, and Inland Transportation Management Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.