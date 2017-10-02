SilverBow Resources Inc. (SBOW) Now Covered by Northland Securities

Northland Securities began coverage on shares of SilverBow Resources Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SBOW. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on SilverBow Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on SilverBow Resources in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised SilverBow Resources from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Shares of SilverBow Resources (NYSE SBOW) opened at 24.55 on Thursday. SilverBow Resources has a one year low of $19.89 and a one year high of $35.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.59.

In other SilverBow Resources news, CEO Sean C. Woolverton acquired 1,106 shares of SilverBow Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.72 per share, for a total transaction of $25,128.32. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,626.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean C. Woolverton acquired 1,043 shares of SilverBow Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.29 per share, with a total value of $25,334.47. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 64,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,575,133.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 4,608 shares of company stock worth $109,869 over the last quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Matlinpatterson Global Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,405,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $862,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

