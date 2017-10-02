Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (SLAB) Position Lifted by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 53.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,597 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.08% of Silicon Laboratories worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 25,072.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,558,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540,293 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 4.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,446,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,581,000 after purchasing an additional 154,654 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,446,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,361,000 after purchasing an additional 56,814 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 62.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 841,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,523,000 after purchasing an additional 323,123 shares during the period. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 0.4% during the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 795,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ SLAB) opened at 79.90 on Monday. Silicon Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.97 and a 52-week high of $81.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.64 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.48 and a 200 day moving average of $72.76.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $190.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories, Inc. will post $3.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, CEO George Tyson Tuttle sold 13,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total transaction of $1,088,471.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,700,211.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Wood sold 5,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total transaction of $381,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,330,660.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,500 shares of company stock worth $3,393,429 over the last three months. 34.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.44.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc is a provider of silicon, software and solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT), Internet infrastructure, industrial, consumer and automotive markets. The Company operates through mixed-signal analog intensive products segment. It provides analog-intensive, mixed-signal solutions for use in a range of electronic products in various applications for the IoT market.

