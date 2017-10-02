Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SWIR) Trading Up 5.6%

Shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.90 and last traded at $22.70. 626,955 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 419,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Scotiabank lowered Sierra Wireless from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut Sierra Wireless from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Howard Weil upgraded Sierra Wireless to a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Sierra Wireless from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.30 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Sierra Wireless presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.57.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.80 and a 200-day moving average of $26.14. The firm has a market cap of $730.62 million, a PE ratio of 35.47 and a beta of 3.15.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 629,686 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,694,000 after buying an additional 19,014 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Sierra Wireless by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 609,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after acquiring an additional 132,701 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sierra Wireless by 155.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 424,447 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,270,000 after acquiring an additional 258,316 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,147,000. Finally, Bogle Investment Management L P DE acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,601,000. 25.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc is engaged in building the Internet of Things (IoT) with wireless solutions for organizations. The Company’s OEM Solution segment offers cellular embedded wireless modules for IoT connectivity, including an embedded application framework to support customer applications. The Company’s Enterprise Solution segment offers intelligent routers and gateways, including management tools and applications that enable cellular connectivity.

