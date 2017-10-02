Short Interest in Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc (AST) Drops By 2.9%

Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc (NYSE:AST) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,722,903 shares, a drop of 2.9% from the August 31st total of 2,803,537 shares. Approximately 9.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 105,271 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 25.9 days.

Asterias Biotherapeutics (NYSE:AST) opened at 3.40 on Monday. Asterias Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $5.80. The company’s market cap is $169.93 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day moving average is $3.33.

Asterias Biotherapeutics (NYSE:AST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 million. Asterias Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,762.03% and a negative return on equity of 86.25%. On average, analysts predict that Asterias Biotherapeutics will post ($0.62) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Asterias Biotherapeutics by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 47,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 6,416 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Asterias Biotherapeutics by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,764 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Asterias Biotherapeutics by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 328,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 63,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Asterias Biotherapeutics by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 58,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 6,714 shares in the last quarter.

AST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $12.00 price objective on Asterias Biotherapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Asterias Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Asterias Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in developing and commercializing therapies in the fields of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The Company has over two technology platforms. The first is an immunotherapy platform to teach cancer patients’ immune systems to attack their tumors.

