Sherwin-Williams Company (The) (SHW) Earns News Impact Rating of 0.16

News coverage about Sherwin-Williams Company (The) (NYSE:SHW) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Sherwin-Williams Company (The) earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 46.7656377844598 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get Sherwin-Williams Company (The) alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHW. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams Company (The) in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Longbow Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams Company (The) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams Company (The) in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $403.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams Company (The) to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, July 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams Company (The) in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $364.46.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE SHW) traded up 0.28% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $358.04. The stock had a trading volume of 783,267 shares. Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $239.48 and a 12-month high of $363.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $338.02 and a 200 day moving average of $334.83. The firm has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.22.

Sherwin-Williams Company (The) (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Sherwin-Williams Company (The) had a return on equity of 63.81% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Company will post $14.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Sherwin-Williams Company (The)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.05%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/sherwin-williams-company-the-shw-earns-news-impact-rating-of-0-16.html.

About Sherwin-Williams Company (The)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (Sherwin-Williams) is engaged in the development, manufacture, distribution and sale of paint, coatings and related products. The Company’s segments are Paint Stores Group, Consumer Group, Global Finishes Group, Latin America Coatings Group and Administrative. The Paint Stores Group markets and sells Sherwin-Williams branded architectural paint and coatings, protective and marine products, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) product finishes and related items.

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Company (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams Company (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.