Sharon M. Luboff Sells 30,252 Shares of C.R. Bard, Inc. (BCR) Stock

C.R. Bard, Inc. (NYSE:BCR) insider Sharon M. Luboff sold 30,252 shares of C.R. Bard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $9,680,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

C.R. Bard, Inc. (BCR) traded up 0.17% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $321.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,401 shares. The stock has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.15 and a beta of 0.59. C.R. Bard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.63 and a 12-month high of $324.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $320.07 and its 200 day moving average is $299.22.

C.R. Bard (NYSE:BCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.08. C.R. Bard had a return on equity of 48.70% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $979.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that C.R. Bard, Inc. will post $11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in C.R. Bard by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,881,464 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,958,858,000 after buying an additional 205,186 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of C.R. Bard by 1,365.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,398,081 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,838,719,000 after acquiring an additional 6,893,346 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of C.R. Bard by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,831,621 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $952,313,000 after acquiring an additional 128,045 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.R. Bard in the 2nd quarter worth $463,101,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of C.R. Bard by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,295,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $409,552,000 after acquiring an additional 338,900 shares during the period. 79.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BCR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded C.R. Bard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C.R. Bard in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered C.R. Bard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $317.00 price objective on shares of C.R. Bard in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. C.R. Bard has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $292.00.

About C.R. Bard

C. R. Bard, Inc (Bard) is engaged in designing, manufacturing, packaging, distribution and sale of medical, surgical, diagnostic and patient care devices. The Company operates through the manufacture and sale of medical devices segment. It sells a range of products to hospitals, individual healthcare professionals, extended care facilities and alternate site facilities on a global basis.

