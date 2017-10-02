Service Corporation International (SCI) Given News Impact Score of 0.07

Headlines about Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Service Corporation International earned a news impact score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 46.3503319273342 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern’s rankings:

Get Service Corporation International alerts:

Shares of Service Corporation International (SCI) opened at 34.50 on Monday. Service Corporation International has a 12 month low of $24.90 and a 12 month high of $35.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.83. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.93.

Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $773.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.57 million. Service Corporation International had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Service Corporation International will post $1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Service Corporation International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.43%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SCI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Service Corporation International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised Service Corporation International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Service Corporation International in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Service Corporation International (SCI) Given News Impact Score of 0.07” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/service-corporation-international-sci-given-news-impact-score-of-0-07.html.

In related news, insider Michael R. Webb sold 202,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total transaction of $7,009,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 622,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,614,734.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric D. Tanzberger sold 187,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $6,535,403.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,247,079.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 604,800 shares of company stock worth $21,109,153. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

About Service Corporation International

Service Corporation International is a provider of deathcare products and services, with a network of funeral service locations and cemeteries. The Company’s segments include Funeral, Cemetery and Corporate. It conducts both funeral and cemetery operations in the United States and Canada. As December 31, 2016, it operated 1,502 funeral service locations and 470 cemeteries, including 281 funeral service/cemetery combination locations, which are geographically diversified across 45 states, eight Canadian provinces, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico.

Receive News & Ratings for Service Corporation International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Corporation International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.