Serica Energy Plc’s (SQZ) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Serica Energy Plc (LON:SQZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Monday. They currently have a GBX 30 ($0.40) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.09% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of Serica Energy Plc (LON SQZ) opened at 26.75 on Monday. Serica Energy Plc has a one year low of GBX 12.86 and a one year high of GBX 34.00. The company’s market cap is GBX 69.17 million. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 24.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 27.37.

About Serica Energy Plc

Serica Energy plc is a United Kingdom-based oil and gas company. The Company has exploration and development activities based in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Namibia and Morocco, and an economic interest in an oilfield offshore Norway. The Company’s segments include UK, Ireland and Africa. It holds licenses in the Central North Sea and the East Irish Sea, which includes the Columbus Field.

