Sequans Communications S.A. (SQNS) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Sequans Communications in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sequans Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Sequans Communications in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Sequans Communications in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.89.
Shares of Sequans Communications (SQNS) opened at 3.14 on Thursday. The stock’s market capitalization is $250.45 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.37. Sequans Communications has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $4.75.
Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Sequans Communications had a negative return on equity of 212.46% and a negative net margin of 42.44%. The business had revenue of $13.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sequans Communications will post ($0.22) EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Sequans Communications by 359.4% during the second quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 229,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 179,700 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sequans Communications in the first quarter valued at about $962,000. AXA purchased a new position in Sequans Communications in the second quarter worth about $4,237,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Sequans Communications in the second quarter worth about $841,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sequans Communications in the first quarter worth about $545,000. Institutional investors own 31.86% of the company’s stock.
Sequans Communications Company Profile
Sequans Communications SA is a fabless designer, developer and supplier of fourth Generation long term evolution (4G LTE) semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband applications, with a specific focus on the single-mode device market. Its semiconductor solutions integrate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits (ICs) along with its signal processing techniques, algorithms and software stacks.
