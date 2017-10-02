Senseonics Holdings Inc (SENS) Trading 11% Higher

Shares of Senseonics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SENS) traded up 11% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.59 and last traded at $3.54. 1,867,473 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 1,000,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Senseonics Holdings in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Senseonics Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.09. The firm’s market capitalization is $436.13 million.

Senseonics Holdings (NASDAQ:SENS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.81 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Senseonics Holdings Inc will post ($0.54) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Mukul Jain sold 13,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $42,623.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,623.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Senseonics Holdings in the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Senseonics Holdings in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Senseonics Holdings in the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Senseonics Holdings in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Senseonics Holdings in the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000.

About Senseonics Holdings

Senseonics Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company. The Company focuses on the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems. The Company operates through glucose monitoring systems segment. It offers a continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system, Eversense, which is designed an implantable CGM system designed to continually measure glucose levels in people with diabetes.

