Segro Plc (SEGXF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Segro Plc (NASDAQ:SEGXF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “SEGRO plc is a real estate investment trust. The company is an owner, manager and developer of warehouses and light industrial property. It operates primarily in UK and Europe. SEGRO plc is headquatered in London, United Kingdom. “

Shares of Segro Plc (SEGXF) opened at 7.12 on Thursday. Segro Plc has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $7.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion and a PE ratio of 7.57.

