Seattle Genetics, Inc. (SGEN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,076,440 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 151% from the previous session’s volume of 1,225,320 shares.The stock last traded at $58.72 and had previously closed at $54.41.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $43.00 target price on shares of Seattle Genetics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Cowen and Company reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price (down from $61.00) on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Cann reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Monday, June 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.77.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.71 and a 200 day moving average of $58.82. The firm’s market cap is $8.40 billion.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $108.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.92 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 47.38% and a negative return on equity of 32.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post ($1.68) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 10,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total value of $541,787.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan G. Drachman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.54, for a total value of $545,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,352 shares of company stock worth $8,884,096 in the last quarter. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nationwide Fund Advisors purchased a new stake in Seattle Genetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,402,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 429,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,024,000 after purchasing an additional 15,903 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 216,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,604,000 after purchasing an additional 27,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. The Company is engaged in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products on its own behalf or in collaboration with others. The Company’s marketed product ADCETRIS, or brentuximab vedotin, is an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC).

