Seagate Technology PLC Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (STX)

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 5,491 put options on the company. This is an increase of 165% compared to the typical volume of 2,070 put options.

In related news, insider Philip G. Brace purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.34 per share, with a total value of $33,340.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 62,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,585.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology PLC by 74.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,650,262 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $63,947,000 after buying an additional 703,822 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology PLC during the second quarter worth $9,699,000. Aviva PLC increased its position in Seagate Technology PLC by 2.8% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 181,216 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $7,022,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology PLC by 7.9% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,284 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Sii Investments Inc. WI increased its position in Seagate Technology PLC by 4.3% during the first quarter. Sii Investments Inc. WI now owns 6,465 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of Seagate Technology PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seagate Technology PLC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Seagate Technology PLC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. FBN Securities cut shares of Seagate Technology PLC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC downgraded shares of Seagate Technology PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, September 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology PLC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.48.

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) traded up 2.638% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.045. 1,408,410 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.196 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.25. Seagate Technology PLC has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $50.96.

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.34). Seagate Technology PLC had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 81.87%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Seagate Technology PLC will post $3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. Seagate Technology PLC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.67%.

Seagate Technology PLC Company Profile

Seagate Technology public limited company is a provider of electronic data storage technology and solutions. The Company’s principal products are hard disk drives (HDDs). In addition to HDDs, it produces a range of electronic data storage products, including solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express (PCIe) cards and serial advanced technology architecture (SATA) controllers.

