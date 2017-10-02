Scotiabank Upgrades HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC) to “Focus Stock”

HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “focus stock” rating in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage presently has a $39.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $33.00. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.42% from the company’s current price.

HFC has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of HollyFrontier Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of HollyFrontier Corporation in a report on Friday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HollyFrontier Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Simmons reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of HollyFrontier Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier Corporation from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.05.

HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE HFC) opened at 35.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.42 and its 200-day moving average is $27.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65 and a beta of 1.21. HollyFrontier Corporation has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $36.46.

HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. HollyFrontier Corporation had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Corporation will post $1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of HollyFrontier Corporation by 7,017.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,293,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $603,462,000 after acquiring an additional 20,994,466 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier Corporation by 129.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,204,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $115,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,560 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier Corporation by 57.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,295,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $150,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,908 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier Corporation in the second quarter worth approximately $24,366,000. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier Corporation by 741.1% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 1,004,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,582,000 after purchasing an additional 884,754 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HollyFrontier Corporation Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation is an independent petroleum refiner. The Company produces various light products, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, specialty lubricant products, and specialty and modified asphalt. It segments include Refining and Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations of the Company’s El Dorado, Kansas (the El Dorado Refinery); refinery facilities located in Tulsa, Oklahoma (collectively, the Tulsa Refineries); a refinery in Artesia, New Mexico that is operated in conjunction with crude oil distillation and vacuum distillation and other facilities situated 65 miles away in Lovington, New Mexico (collectively, the Navajo Refinery); refinery located in Cheyenne, Wyoming (the Cheyenne Refinery); a refinery in Woods Cross, Utah (the Woods Cross Refinery), and HollyFrontier Asphalt Company (HFC Asphalt).

