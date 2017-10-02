Scotiabank Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for Superior Plus Corp. (SPB)

Scotiabank reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a C$13.75 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Superior Plus Corp. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities decreased their target price on Superior Plus Corp. from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Superior Plus Corp. currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$13.66.

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) opened at 12.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.02. Superior Plus Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $13.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion and a PE ratio of 7.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%.

In other Superior Plus Corp. news, Director Patrick Edward Gottschalk bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.19 per share, with a total value of C$305,700.00.

Superior Plus Corp. Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. (Superior) is a Canada-based diversified business company. The Company operates through two segment: Energy Distribution and Specialty Chemicals. The Company’s Energy Distribution operating segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement and related services in relation to propane, heating oil and other refined fuels under Canadian propane division and the United States refined fuels division.

