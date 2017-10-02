Scorpio Bulkers (SALT) versus Its Competitors Head-To-Head Comparison

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE: SALT) is one of 25 public companies in the “Deep Sea Freight” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Scorpio Bulkers to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Scorpio Bulkers Inc. alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Scorpio Bulkers and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scorpio Bulkers 0 2 4 0 2.67 Scorpio Bulkers Competitors 198 609 654 13 2.33

Scorpio Bulkers currently has a consensus price target of $9.54, suggesting a potential upside of 41.36%. As a group, “Deep Sea Freight” companies have a potential upside of 37.73%. Given Scorpio Bulkers’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Scorpio Bulkers is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Scorpio Bulkers and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Scorpio Bulkers $123.25 million $610,000.00 -5.36 Scorpio Bulkers Competitors $229.07 million $92.01 million -2.49

Scorpio Bulkers’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Scorpio Bulkers. Scorpio Bulkers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Scorpio Bulkers and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scorpio Bulkers -72.87% -7.52% -4.58% Scorpio Bulkers Competitors -97.12% -16.36% -5.76%

Risk & Volatility

Scorpio Bulkers has a beta of 3.61, suggesting that its stock price is 261% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scorpio Bulkers’ rivals have a beta of 2.04, suggesting that their average stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.0% of Scorpio Bulkers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.3% of shares of all “Deep Sea Freight” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of shares of all “Deep Sea Freight” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Scorpio Bulkers beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Scorpio Bulkers

Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is a shipping company. The Company owns and operates newbuilding drybulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications and carrying capacities of greater than 30,000 deadweight tons (dwt). The Company operates through two segments: Kamsarmax and Ultramax. Its Kamsarmax segment includes vessels ranging from approximately 77,500 DWT to 98,700 DWT. Its Ultramax segment includes vessels ranging from approximately 60,200 DWT to 64,000 DWT. All of its owned vessels have carrying capacities of greater than 60,000 dwt. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains and fertilizers, along shipping routes, and are employed primarily in the spot market or in spot market-oriented pools of similarly sized vessels. As of December 31, 2016, its operating fleet of 48 vessels consisted of 47 drybulk vessels and one chartered-in drybulk vessel. It also has a contract for the construction of one newbuilding drybulk vessel.

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Bulkers Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Bulkers Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.