Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Sells 17,512 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,152 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,512 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of M.D.C. Holdings worth $10,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. Holdings by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 58,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,783 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,018,777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,614,000 after acquiring an additional 48,769 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings during the 1st quarter valued at about $680,000. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE MDC) opened at 33.21 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.18 and its 200-day moving average is $32.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.33. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.31 and a 12 month high of $36.92.

M.D.C. Holdings (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $648.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.95 million. M.D.C. Holdings had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post $2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other M.D.C. Holdings news, Director David E. Blackford sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $947,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,910.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

MDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M.D.C. Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank AG lifted their price objective on M.D.C. Holdings from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of M.D.C. Holdings in a report on Friday, August 25th. BidaskClub downgraded M.D.C. Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America Corporation reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of M.D.C. Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. M.D.C. Holdings presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

M.D.C. Holdings Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc is engaged in two primary operations, including homebuilding and financial services. The Company’s segments include West, including segments located in Arizona, California, Nevada and Washington; Mountain, including segments located in Colorado and Utah; East, including segments located in Virginia, Florida and Maryland, which includes Pennsylvania and New Jersey; mortgage operations, including HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, and Other, which includes Allegiant Insurance Company, Inc, StarAmerican Insurance Ltd., American Home Insurance Agency, Inc and American Home Title and Escrow Company.

