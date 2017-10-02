Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Acquires 67,989 Shares of MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS (MWA)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS (NYSE:MWA) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 866,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,989 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.54% of MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS worth $10,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS by 7.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS by 3.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS by 6.7% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 19,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 94,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MWA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $13.00 target price on shares of MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Shares of MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS (NYSE:MWA) opened at 12.80 on Monday. MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS has a 52 week low of $10.45 and a 52 week high of $14.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.93 and its 200-day moving average is $11.67.

MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS (NYSE:MWA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $232.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS will post $0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of products and services used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water in North America. The Company operates through three segments: Mueller Co, Anvil and Mueller Technologies. The Mueller Co segment manufactures valves for water and gas systems, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

