Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Acquires 222,980 Shares of Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,593,546 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,980 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Medtronic PLC worth $407,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic PLC by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC by 0.3% in the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,396 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC by 1.1% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,995 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC by 0.3% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 10,381 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE MDT) opened at 77.77 on Monday. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $69.35 and a 12-month high of $89.72. The company has a market capitalization of $105.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.04 and a 200-day moving average of $83.67.

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. Medtronic PLC had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post $4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Medtronic PLC’s payout ratio is 61.95%.

In related news, EVP Bryan C. Hanson sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $1,062,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Omar Ishrak sold 140,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total value of $11,461,423.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 668,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,569,899.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medtronic PLC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Medtronic PLC in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Medtronic PLC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays PLC cut their target price on shares of Medtronic PLC from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Medtronic PLC in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Medtronic PLC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.12.

Medtronic PLC Company Profile

Medtronic Public Limited Company (Medtronic) is a medical technology and services company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets its medical devices and technologies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians and patients in approximately 160 countries. The Company operates in four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Technologies Group, Restorative Therapies Group and Diabetes Group.

