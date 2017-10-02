Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Acquires 13,345 Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (AAWW)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 13,345 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings worth $10,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings by 1.2% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 8,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (NASDAQ:AAWW) opened at 65.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.44 and its 200 day moving average is $56.51. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $68.70.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $517.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.44 million. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings will post $4.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAWW. BidaskClub cut Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Cowen and Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

In other news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total transaction of $664,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,755.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $288,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,931,128.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $2,197,350 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The Company provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services throughout the world, serving Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East, North America and South America through contractual service arrangements, including those through which it provides aircraft to customers and value-added services, including crew, maintenance and insurance (ACMI), as well as those through which it provides crew, maintenance and insurance, but not the aircraft (CMI); cargo and passenger charter services (Charter), and dry leasing aircraft and engines (Dry Leasing).

