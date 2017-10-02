Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Has $3,195,000 Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (BLK)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC held its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,564 shares of the asset manager’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 259 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in BlackRock by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 247 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in BlackRock by 34.5% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in BlackRock by 0.7% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 291 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) opened at 447.09 on Monday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $336.84 and a 52-week high of $448.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $422.45 and its 200-day moving average is $406.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.72.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 29.92%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post $21.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.98%.

BLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $460.00 target price (up from $422.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $425.00 target price (up from $380.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $456.54.

In other BlackRock news, insider Jeff A. Smith sold 522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.52, for a total transaction of $220,033.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert W. Fairbairn sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.31, for a total transaction of $1,526,264.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,447 shares of company stock valued at $1,855,015. 1.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc (BlackRock) is an investment management company. BlackRock provides a range of investment and risk management services to institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its diverse platform of active (alpha) and index (beta) investment strategies across asset classes enables the Company to tailor investment outcomes and asset allocation solutions for clients.

