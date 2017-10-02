Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT) Shares Gap Up to $45.36

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $43.72, but opened at $45.36. Sarepta Therapeutics shares last traded at $49.55, with a volume of 4,552,566 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SRPT. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday. Instinet reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.99.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.85. The stock’s market cap is $3.19 billion.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $35.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 350000.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post ($1.22) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, SVP Alexander Cumbo sold 5,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $242,638.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,513. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandesh Mahatme sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $2,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,056 shares of company stock worth $3,224,208 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 63.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 14,919 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 24.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 16,620 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 247,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 117.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 33,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 18,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/sarepta-therapeutics-inc-srpt-shares-gap-up-to-45-36.html.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery and development of ribose nucleic acid (RNA)-targeted therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. It operates through discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering therapies to patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.