Guardian Capital LP cut its position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NASDAQ:SAND) (TSE:SSL) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 610,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP owned about 0.33% of Sandstorm Gold worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,382,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000,000 after purchasing an additional 758,146 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,146,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,176,000 after buying an additional 479,830 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,638,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,765,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,821,000 after buying an additional 181,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd. now owns 1,682,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after buying an additional 174,359 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sandstorm Gold Ltd alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Sandstorm Gold Ltd (SAND) Holdings Decreased by Guardian Capital LP” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/sandstorm-gold-ltd-sand-holdings-decreased-by-guardian-capital-lp.html.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SAND shares. CIBC downgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Friday, July 14th. Scotiabank set a $6.00 price objective on Sandstorm Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.42.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (SAND) traded down 0.22% on Monday, reaching $4.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,595 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $835.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.50 and a 200 day moving average of $4.08. Sandstorm Gold Ltd has a 12-month low of $3.18 and a 12-month high of $5.23.

Sandstorm Gold (NASDAQ:SAND) (TSE:SSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold Ltd will post $0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sandstorm Gold Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd is a Canada-based company engaged in providing financing to mining companies. The Company focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements (Gold Streams or Silver Streams), and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The Company operates in the segments of Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Chapada Santa Elena, Yamana Silver Stream, Chapada, Diavik Mine, Other Royalties, Other and Corporate.

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.