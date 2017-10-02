Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) Given a $110.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird set a $110.00 price objective on Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE:CRM) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Drexel Hamilton reiterated a buy rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of Salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. SunTrust Banks, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Vetr downgraded shares of Salesforce.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $97.77 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG restated a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.52.

Salesforce.com (NYSE CRM) traded up 0.723% during trading on Friday, hitting $94.095. 1,728,968 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.14 and a 200 day moving average of $88.31. Salesforce.com has a one year low of $66.43 and a one year high of $98.22. The firm’s market cap is $67.63 billion.

Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Salesforce.com will post $1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Keith Block sold 7,641 shares of Salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total value of $732,389.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,720.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 8,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.12, for a total transaction of $699,312.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,913 shares in the company, valued at $4,348,420.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 565,632 shares of company stock valued at $51,763,171. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce.com by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Salesforce.com by 1.6% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,636 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Appropriate Balance Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce.com by 6.9% during the second quarter. Appropriate Balance Financial Services Inc. now owns 513 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce.com by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,607 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Salesforce.com by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,233 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce.com

Salesforce.com, inc. is a provider of enterprise software, delivered through the cloud, with a focus on customer relationship management (CRM). The Company focuses on cloud, mobile, social, Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence technologies. The Company’s service offerings are configured and integrated with other platforms and enterprise applications.

