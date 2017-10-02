Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 100 Shares of South State Corporation (SSB)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,477 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in South State Corporation were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in South State Corporation by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in South State Corporation by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in South State Corporation by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in South State Corporation by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in South State Corporation by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. 66.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

South State Corporation (SSB) traded down 0.06% on Monday, hitting $90.00. 29,889 shares of the stock were exchanged. South State Corporation has a 12 month low of $70.75 and a 12 month high of $93.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.07 and a 200 day moving average of $85.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.10.

South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18. The business had revenue of $136.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.00 million. South State Corporation had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 9.15%. Equities research analysts expect that South State Corporation will post $4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded South State Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South State Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Brean Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of South State Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of South State Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. South State Corporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.50.

In related news, CEO Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 2,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.10, for a total value of $232,425.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,511,651.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joe E. Burns sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total transaction of $41,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,331,180.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,581 shares of company stock worth $294,408 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

About South State Corporation

South State Corporation (NASDAQ: SSB) is the largest bank holding company headquartered in South Carolina. Founded in 1933, the company’s primary subsidiary, South State Bank, has been serving the financial needs of its local communities in 19 South Carolina counties, 12 Georgia counties and 4 North Carolina counties for over 80 years.

