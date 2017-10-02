Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Purchases Shares of 9,000 Stericycle, Inc. (SRCL)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Invictus RG purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 1st quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SRCL shares. William Blair reissued an “ourperform” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Stericycle in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Group LLC set a $108.00 price objective on Stericycle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Stericycle from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Stericycle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.25.

Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ SRCL) traded up 0.71% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.13. The company had a trading volume of 93,754 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.67 and its 200 day moving average is $78.88. Stericycle, Inc. has a one year low of $68.62 and a one year high of $88.00. The firm’s market cap is $6.16 billion.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $917.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.81 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 14.35%. Stericycle’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post $4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc is a business-to-business services provider. The Company focuses on regulated and compliance solutions for healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses. The Company’s segments include Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RCS), Domestic Communication and Related Services (CRS), International RCS and All other.

