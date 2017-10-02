Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $1.52 Million Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,577 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Yum! Brands by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,943 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Yum! Brands by 0.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,719 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co increased its position in Yum! Brands by 1.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 3,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Needelman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Yum! Brands by 0.6% in the second quarter. Needelman Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on YUM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, September 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $71.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.63.

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE YUM) traded up 0.15% during trading on Monday, hitting $73.72. The company had a trading volume of 596,351 shares. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.57 and a 12-month high of $78.14. The company has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.04 and a 200 day moving average of $71.06.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 16.76% and a negative return on equity of 24.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post $2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David W. Gibbs sold 8,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $616,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,935,136. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc is engaged in restaurant business. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated or franchised over 43,500 restaurants in more than 135 countries and territories operating under the KFC, Pizza Hut or Taco Bell (collectively the Concepts) brands. The Company operates through three segments: The KFC Division, which includes the operations of the KFC concept around the world; The Pizza Hut Division, which includes the operations of the Pizza Hut concept around the world, and The Taco Bell Division, which includes the operations of the Taco Bell concept around the world.

