Shares of Saga PLC (LON:SAGA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 227.86 ($3.02).

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.05) target price on shares of Saga PLC in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Saga PLC in a research note on Friday, June 9th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.85) price target on shares of Saga PLC in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Saga PLC from GBX 200 ($2.65) to GBX 220 ($2.92) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Beaufort Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Saga PLC in a report on Monday, September 25th.

Get Saga PLC alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/saga-plc-saga-receives-average-recommendation-of-buy-from-brokerages.html.

In related news, insider Lance Batchelor purchased 146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 205 ($2.72) per share, for a total transaction of £299.30 ($397.00). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 369 shares of company stock worth $74,953.

Shares of Saga PLC (LON:SAGA) traded up 1.06% on Wednesday, reaching GBX 200.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,414,895 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 198.33 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 204.26. Saga PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 180.30 and a 52 week high of GBX 218.16. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 2.24 billion.

Saga PLC (LON:SAGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 22nd. The company reported GBX 7.50 ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 7.30 ($0.10) by GBX 0.20 ($0.00). Saga PLC had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 15.99%. The company had revenue of £435.40 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Saga PLC will post $14.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%.

About Saga PLC

Saga plc is a provider of services for the customers aged 50 and over. The Company operates through three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Emerging Businesses and Central Costs. Insurance segment consists of general insurance products, such as Motor insurance, Home insurance and Other insurance. Travel segment primarily consists of the operation and delivery of package tours and cruise holiday products.

Receive News & Ratings for Saga PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saga PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.