Headlines about SAExploration Holdings (NASDAQ:SAEX) have been trending positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. SAExploration Holdings earned a media sentiment score of 0.45 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the oil and gas company an impact score of 44.5161494000563 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get SAExploration Holdings Inc. alerts:

Shares of SAExploration Holdings (NASDAQ SAEX) opened at 2.51 on Monday. The stock’s market cap is $23.65 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.84. SAExploration Holdings has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $12.17.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “SAExploration Holdings (SAEX) Receiving Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/saexploration-holdings-saex-receiving-favorable-news-coverage-report-finds.html.

About SAExploration Holdings

SAExploration Holdings, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides seismic data acquisition and logistical support services to the oil and natural gas industry in North and South America, the Southeast Asia, and West Africa. Its seismic data acquisition services include program design, planning and permitting, camp services, survey, drilling, recording, reclamation, and in-field processing.

Receive News & Ratings for SAExploration Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAExploration Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.