Sabina Gold & Silver Corp (SBB) Given New C$3.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp (TSE:SBB) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.75% from the stock’s current price.

SBB has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Sabina Gold & Silver Corp from C$1.25 to C$2.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. TD Securities assumed coverage on Sabina Gold & Silver Corp in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a C$3.00 price objective for the company.

Get Sabina Gold & Silver Corp alerts:

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp (TSE:SBB) traded up 0.90% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.23. 290,050 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s market capitalization is $498.81 million. Sabina Gold & Silver Corp has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $2.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.92.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/sabina-gold-silver-corp-sbb-given-new-c3-00-price-target-at-bmo-capital-markets.html.

In related news, insider Sun Valley Gold Llc sold 574,000 shares of Sabina Gold & Silver Corp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.53, for a total transaction of C$1,452,220.00.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp Company Profile

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. is a precious metals company. The Company’s principal business activity is the exploration and development of mineral property interests. The Company’s principal assets are the Back River gold project and its silver royalty on the Hackett River project, both of which are located in Nunavut, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Sabina Gold & Silver Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabina Gold & Silver Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.