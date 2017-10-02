Ryder System (R) versus Hub Group (HUBG) Head-To-Head Survey

Ryder System (NYSE: R) and Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Ryder System has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hub Group has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ryder System and Hub Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryder System 3.17% 11.71% 2.21% Hub Group 1.50% 9.49% 4.46%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.5% of Ryder System shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.1% of Hub Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Ryder System shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Hub Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Ryder System pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Hub Group does not pay a dividend. Ryder System pays out 44.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hub Group has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ryder System and Hub Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ryder System $6.99 billion 0.64 $1.82 billion $4.17 20.28 Hub Group $3.73 billion 0.39 $146.62 million $1.69 25.41

Ryder System has higher revenue and earnings than Hub Group. Ryder System is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hub Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Ryder System and Hub Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryder System 0 4 3 0 2.43 Hub Group 1 4 3 0 2.25

Ryder System currently has a consensus price target of $75.25, indicating a potential downside of 11.00%. Hub Group has a consensus price target of $41.40, indicating a potential downside of 3.61%. Given Hub Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hub Group is more favorable than Ryder System.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc. is engaged in offering transportation and supply chain management solutions. The Company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), which provides leasing, commercial rental, contract maintenance, and contract-related maintenance of trucks, tractors and trailers to customers principally in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom; Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), which provides vehicles and drivers as part of a dedicated transportation solution in the United States, and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), which provides supply chain solutions, including distribution and transportation services in North America and Asia. Through its FMS business, the Company provides its customers with various fleet solutions. In addition, it provides its customers to purchase a selection of used trucks, tractors and trailers through its used vehicle sales program. Its customer base includes enterprises operating in various industries.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc. is an asset-light freight transportation management company. The Company offers intermodal, truck brokerage and logistics services. It operates through two business segments: Mode and Hub. The Mode segment markets and operates its freight transportation services, consisting of intermodal, truck brokerage and logistics, primarily through agents entering into contractual arrangements with Mode Transportation, LLC (Mode LLC). The Mode segment also operates a temperature protected services division. The Hub segment provides intermodal, truck brokerage and logistics services through a network of operating centers throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico. The Hub segment services customers in a range of industries, including consumer products, retail and durable goods. It operates through a network of operating centers and independent business owners. The Company also provides drayage services with its own drayage operations.

