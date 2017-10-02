Ryder System, Inc. (R) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Robert W. Baird in a report released on Monday. They presently have a $84.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $98.00. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on R. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryder System currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

Shares of Ryder System (R) traded down 0.219% on Monday, hitting $84.365. 138,794 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.314 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.19. Ryder System has a 1-year low of $62.03 and a 1-year high of $85.50.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. Ryder System had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ryder System will post $4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ryder System news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 26,275 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total transaction of $1,903,098.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,175.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis C. Cooke sold 9,650 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total value of $702,037.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,738.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,427 shares of company stock valued at $2,933,827. 1.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ryder System during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Ryder System by 8.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ryder System by 1.1% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 94.7% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the second quarter worth $190,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryder System, Inc is engaged in offering transportation and supply chain management solutions. The Company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), which provides leasing, commercial rental, contract maintenance, and contract-related maintenance of trucks, tractors and trailers to customers principally in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom; Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), which provides vehicles and drivers as part of a dedicated transportation solution in the United States, and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), which provides supply chain solutions, including distribution and transportation services in North America and Asia.

